One in ten kids who are entitled to get free school meals aren't being fed.

It's because 71 schools across the country are failing to draw down government funding to pay for breakfast clubs and lunch bags.

Some 8 million euro a year allocated to the School Meals Programme wasn't spent this year.

Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming says thousands of needy children may be going without meals.



