Man Wanted On The UK On Multiple Manslaughter Charges To Await Decision On Extradition.

A man wanted in the UK to face multiple manslaughter charges will spend Christmas in a Dublin prison awaiting a decision on his extradition.

Eamon Harrison from Mayobridge, Co. Down was arrested at Dublin Port a few days after 39 bodies were found in a lorry in Essex on October 23rd.

Police believe he brought the container to a port in Belgium before it was transported to England.

The bodies of 31 men and eight women were found in the container at an industrial park in Essex on October 23rd.

In fighting his proposed extradition, Mr. Harrison’s barrister has raised issues about his arrest warrant. Siobhan Stack also claimed there was a extra-territorial issue after receiving information from the Crown Prosecution that suggested “at least some” of the victims were still alive upon entry into UK waters. As a result, she said it wasn't clear if he was going to be prosecuted for a crime committed inside the UK or in Belgium.

Ronan Kennedy, for the State, told Mr. J Donald Binchy he shouldn’t enter the domain of the trial court. He said the case being made against Mr. Harrison couldn't be clearer.

A judgement will be delivered on Jan 24th.

File image: CCJ/RollingNews