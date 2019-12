The Taoiseach says the timing of the next general election may not be in his control.

Speculation has been mounting about an election here in February after Boris Johnson's election win.

If the Brexit withdrawal agreement is passed in January it opens the door for an election here shortly after.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it's not something he's contemplating at the moment:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews