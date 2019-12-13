Listen Live Logo

40% Of Dublin Bus Drivers Subjected To Anti-Social Behaviour.

12/13/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
40 percent of Dublin Bus drivers have been victims of anti-social behaviour while at work.

Figures for this year show that there have been almost 1,000 incidents reported.

Dublin Bus serves Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Ballymore Eustace, but, the vast majority of these incidents happened in half a dozen "hotspots" across the capital.

The NBRU says no other industry would tolerate such levels of anti-social behaviour.

The union has written to the Minister for Transport to ask him to set up a specialist garda division, but Shane Ross says the matter is not in his remit.

However, the General Secretary of the NBRU Dermot O'Leary says the minister can influence the decision.
 

File image: RollingNews

