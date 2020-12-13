Newbridge Gardaí Appealing For Information Following Burglary In The Town.

Newbridge Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a burglary in a housing estate in the town.

On Friday, 11th December at approximately 6pm, four men entered the front window of a house in The Grange estate.

A safe, containing cash, was removed from the house, alongside jewellery.

The men fled the house through the bak garden.

Gardaí are asking anyone in The Grange or The Priory estate area of Newbridge, between 5pm & 7pm, on December 11th to speak with them.

Anyone with dash-cam footage in the area at the time of incident, is also sought - contact Newbridge Gardaí on 045 431 212.