8 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Co. Kildare.

: 13/12/2020 - 10:48
Author: Ciara Noble
8 new cases of Covid-19 were notified in Co. Kildare yesterday evening.

The county's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate is 55.3 cases per 100,000 people, for the 2 weeks to Friday, 11th December.

In those past 2 weeks, to the 11th, 123 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

 

