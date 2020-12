Student nurses were sent to work in one of the country's worst hit nursing homes, during the height of the pandemic.

The Sunday Independent reports that chronic staff shortages at St. Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, sparked the need for cover.

That was while day to day employees were missing from duty, due to positive cases and close-contact isolation periods.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd obtained the records under the Freedom of Information Act.