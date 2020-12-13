Classic Hits Sunday

Brexit Trade Talks Extended.

13/12/2020
Author: Ciara Noble
brexit_2.jpg

Brexit trade talks have been extended again.

Today was supposed to be a deadline, but the European Commission President and British Prime Minister have agreed to keep negotiating.

Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson spoke by phone earlier.

There haven't been any details announced on a new time frame.

