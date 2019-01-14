K Country

DUP: Nothing New In EU Brexit Letter To British Govt.

: 01/14/2019 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The DUP says there is "nothing new" to reassure them in a letter from the EU to the British government.

The party, which is propping up the government, is dismissing clarifications on the Irish backstop from the EU Commission president John-Claude Juncker and the European Council's Donald Tusk.

The letter says the backstop would only ever be temporary and there can be no renegotiation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is urging MPs to back her Withdrawal Agreement in a vote tomorrow.

But DUP Leader in Westminster, Nigel Dodds says his party won’t be supporting it:

