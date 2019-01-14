K Country

Listen: Inquest Hears Fire In Which 10 People Were Killed Was Caused By Chip Pan.

The Carrickmines fire inquest has heard there was only one metre between the caravan that caught fire and the one next to it.

Ten people lost their lives in the blaze that happened at Glenamuck, Co. Dublin in the early hours of Oct 10th 2015.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

