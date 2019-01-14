May Makes Impassioned Plea For Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The British Prime Minister has passionately appealed to MPs to support her Wthdrawal Agreement tomorrow.

Theresa May has made a last-ditch attempt to convince them to endorse the deal, following a new letter from the EU to the British government.

The letter provides clarifications on the Irish backstop from the EU Commission president John-Claude Juncker and the European Council's Donald Tusk.

It says the backstop would only ever be temporary and there can be no renegotiation.

Theresa May made this appeal in the House of Commons a short time ago:

