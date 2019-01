In the UK, a jury for the trial of the match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster is expected to be selected tomorrow.

68 out of 100 potential jurors were excused, as David Duckenfield appeared at Preston Crown Court.

The 74 year old denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool supporters at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

Stock image: Pexels.