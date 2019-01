In Kfm traffic and travel news,

Parts of the Naas to Newbridge Road are closed because of a suspected gas leak.

The closure is between Ladytown and the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout, and will remain in effect for the coming hours.

In a statement to Kfm News, Gas Networks Ireland says its "technical staff are currently assessing the precise cause of the incident".

GNI adds "No further information is available at present"