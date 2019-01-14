K Country

Mayor Of Gdansk Dies In Hospital Following Stabbing.

: 01/14/2019 - 17:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In Poland,

A mayor who was stabbed at a charity event yesterday evening has died in hospital.

Pawel Adamowicz, who was 53, was attacked in the northern port city of Gdansk. 

A man who police say had mental health problems has been arrested and is being questioned.

