#GE2020: Council "Currently Dealing" With Election Posters Put Up Early.

: 01/14/2020 - 13:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Dublin City Council says its litter wardens are "currently dealing" with election posters that have been put up early.

Each poster put up before an election date is subject to a €150 fine.

A number of posters with the Taoiseach's face on them appeared in Leo Varadkar's own constituency this morning.

#GE2020

