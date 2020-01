The UK gambling commission is to outlaw betting with credit cards from April of this year in a bid to tackle the issue of problem gambling.

Punters will still be able to use their debit cards for online wagers.

The commission found in separate research that 22 percent of gamblers that use credit cards are designated as 'problem gamblers'.

In Ireland, a new regulatory authority to overhaul our long-standing gambling laws is due to come into place later this year.

Stock image: Pixabay