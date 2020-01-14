K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

#GE2020: 2 high-Profile Candidates To Contest The General Election.

: 01/14/2020 - 13:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ballot_box_3.jpg

Two high profile independent candidates have announced their candidacy for next month's general election.

Marian Harkin and Verona Murphy are two of a number of people to reveal their plans to claim a seat.

Seán O'Regan reports:

13highprofile.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!