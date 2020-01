Kildare County Council is indicating that the 80km/h speed limit on the M7 Naas/Newbridge By-Pass could remain in place until mid-February.

It says this is as works continue at Junction 10, Newhall, and at verge locations at Newhall and Lewistown,



The Sallins Bypass in now projected to be completed and open to traffic in Summer 2020.

When Sallins Bypass is finished, the new interchange at Osberstown on the M7, Junction 9a, will open as well.