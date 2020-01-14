Listen: Varadkar Says Political Events Overtook His Preferred #GE2020 Timeline.

A general election has been called for Saturday, the 8th of February.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar asked President Michael D Higgins to approve the dissolution of the 32nd Dáil this afternoon.

It kick starts a three and a half week election campaign.

Leo Varadkar previously said he wanted the election to be held in May.

However the Taoiseach says political events overtook that timeline:

The Social Democrats co-leader, Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy said the party is hopeful of making significant gains at the upcoming election:

14/1/2020 Cabinet Meetings. Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar arriving at Government Buildings for what could be the last cabinet meeting before the General Election. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie