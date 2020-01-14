The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Speeding Remains The Most Frequently Committed Offence On Kildare's Roads.

: 01/14/2020 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
speeding_cars_on_motorway_pexels.jpg

Speeding remains the most frequently committed offence on Kildare's roads.

Over 18,000 individal points were issued for breaking speed limits across the county in December.

That's two thirds of the total, of 29,000 endorsements.

 

 

Stock image: Pexels.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!