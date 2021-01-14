Widescale Water Supply Disruption Throughout Naas & Surrounds Today.

There will be widescale water supply disruption throughout Naas and surrounding areas for much of today.

Irish Water is conducting essential works between 8am and 6pm.

These works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day for communities across the region.

It may result in low pressure or loss of supply to areas including:

Broadleas

Ardinode

Brannockstown

Carnalway

Old Connell

Caragh

Naas West

Naas Town centre

Spring Gardens

Naas North

Rathaskar Heights

Killashee

Naas East

Two Mile House

Ladytown