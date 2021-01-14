Listen: Its Hoped Works To Resolve Maynooth Church Access Issued Can Take Place This Year.

Its hoped works to address access issues to a Maynooth church take can take place this year.

What's described as "near misses" for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists have been reported by St Mary’s Church on Mill Street.

Fine Gael Cllr., Tim Durkan, raised the matter at the January meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says the engineer's report was positive, and he is hopeful works will begin shortly.

Cllr. Durkan joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

Image courtesy Google Map