The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Its Hoped Works To Resolve Maynooth Church Access Issued Can Take Place This Year.

: 14/01/2021 - 11:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mill_street.png

Its hoped works to address access issues to a Maynooth church take can take place this year.

What's described as "near misses" for  vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists have been reported by  St Mary’s Church on Mill Street.

Fine Gael Cllr., Tim Durkan, raised the matter at the January meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says the engineer's report was positive, and he is hopeful works will begin shortly.

thurstim.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Durkan joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

cllr_tim_durkan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image courtesy Google Map

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!