A US racing pigeon which survived an 8,000 mile journey to Australia faces being killed by local quarantine officials.

They fear it could have disease, after appearing emaciated at the home of the appropriately-named Kevin Celli-Bird in Melbourne.

No-one has yet managed to catch the pigeon, whose owner lives in Alabama.

Experts do not think the bird flew across the Pacific Ocean, but hitched a ride on a cargo ship.