Listen: RCNI Reports 30% Increase In Face-To-Face Remote Calls.

Rape Crisis Network Ireland has handled 30 per cent more face-to-face remote calls since the start of the covid-19 crisis.

The group says the pandemic impacted profoundly on the quality and nature of the deep intervention required for survivors, as services moved online.

A new training and research programme has been launched today which aims to address how domestic abuse survivors should be counselled both in person and online.

RCNI Director Dr Cliona Saidlear says significant numbers of women have been contacting their services during the covid-19 pandemic: