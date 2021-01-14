The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: RCNI Reports 30% Increase In Face-To-Face Remote Calls.

: 14/01/2021 - 12:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
rape_crisis_network_ireland.png

Rape Crisis Network Ireland has handled 30 per cent more face-to-face remote calls since the start of the covid-19 crisis.

The group says the pandemic impacted profoundly on the quality and nature of the deep intervention required for survivors, as services moved online.

A new training and research programme has been launched today which aims to address how domestic abuse survivors should be counselled both in person and online.

RCNI Director Dr Cliona Saidlear says significant numbers of women have been contacting their services during the covid-19 pandemic:

13cliona.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!