Listen: Kildare Gardai Can Now Impose €100 Fines For Breach Of Covid 19 Travel Regulations.

Kildare Gardai are reminding people they are now empowered to impose fines of €100 for breach of Covid 19 travel regulations.

People may leave their homes for essential purposes, including work, childcare, grocery shopping and medical matters.

People may also travel within a 5 kilometre radius of their home for exercise.

Kildare Garda, Dave Prendergast, speaking to Kildare Today, says checkpoints are being mounted around the county.

File image: Garda checkpoint at Maudlins, Naas, on January 8th, courtesy An Garda Siochana