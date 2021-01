Gardai in Maynooth are investigating the theft of 8 boilers from a building site in the town.

It happened, overnight, between 5pm on Thursday and 7.20am on Friday morning at Mullen Park.

Thieves broke in to 8 homes under construction to take the Vokera boilers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Maynooth on 01 6292380

File image: RollingNews