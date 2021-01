Setting aside cash seized in Criminal Assets Bureau raids for local community projects could keep young people from getting involved with drug abuse.

That's according to west Dublin TD Mark Ward, who wants to use money taken from gangsters to fund rehab programmes.

In 2019, the Bureau made a profit of 3.9 million euro on assets and cash seized for the Exchequer.

Deputy Ward says that should be set aside to help the neighbourhoods worst affected by organised crime.