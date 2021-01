Gardai are hunting two men who broke in to the grounds of a Kildare nursing home.

Staff at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, on the Tully Road in Kildare Town, noted two males scaling the boundary wall on Friday night at 7pm.

They then fled in a car.

On examination, a leaf blower had been take from the boiler house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Town gardai on 045 52773

File image: RollingNews