Average house prices in Maynooth are the highest in Kildare, at €315,000.

The Real Estate Alliance latest house price index notes they've increased by 1.6%.

Sale prices for three bed semis in Celbridge rose by €5,000 to €310,000 during the last 3 months of the year.

The price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Newbridge increased, on average by 2% from €240,000 to €245,000.

In Naas, demand also drove a €5,000 increase in the average price in Q4 to €290,000.

