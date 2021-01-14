K Drive

Welcome In Kildare For Return To In-Person Learning For Children With Special Educational Needs.

14/01/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's welcome in Kildare for today's announcement of a phased return to in-person learning for children with special educational needs.

Special students will be able to access in-person education on a phased basis from Thursday January 21st.

This will also apply to children who are not in a special class but have significant additional needs.

Discussions are still underway in relation to secondary school students.

Kildare Fianna Fáil Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin, says "This is hugely welcome for parents and families of children with special educational needs.  These families were devastated when they heard last week that their children would not get to return to school.  They see their children regressing and losing skills that took long periods of time to attain and this understandably causes great distress.”

“The wellbeing of these children is of paramount importance There is still some work to be done and discussions are ongoing in relation to post-primary students.  I will continue to engage with parents, schools and the Department on the issue and keep constituents updated on the situation.”

File image: RollingNews

