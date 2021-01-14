RTÉ Recorded A Deficit Of €7.2 Million In 2019.

RTE recorded a net deficit of €7.2 million in 2019, compared to 13 million the year before.

Licence fee revenue increased by over 7 million to 196 million euro.

However, the state broadcaster's annual report for 2019 raises concern over the increase in new homes that do not have a traditional TV.

The station says licence fee evasion levels in Ireland are significantly higher than the UK or other European countries.

Moya Doherty, Chair of the RTÉ Board, says RTÉ cannot run deficits indefinitely and the current funding model is broken.