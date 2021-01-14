K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

RTÉ Recorded A Deficit Of €7.2 Million In 2019.

: 14/01/2021 - 15:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
rte_logo.png

RTE recorded a net deficit of €7.2 million in 2019, compared to 13 million the year before.

Licence fee revenue increased by over 7 million to 196 million euro.

However, the state broadcaster's annual report for 2019 raises concern over the increase in new homes that do not have a traditional TV.

The station says licence fee evasion levels in Ireland are significantly higher than the UK or other European countries.

Moya Doherty, Chair of the RTÉ Board, says RTÉ cannot run deficits indefinitely and the current funding model is broken.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!