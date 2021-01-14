K Drive

Google Completes Takeover Of Fitbit.

: 14/01/2021 - 16:17
Author: Ciara Noble
Google has completed its takeover of Fitbit.

It's paying almost €1.7 billion for the firm, which makes wearable fitness trackers.

The tech giant had to agree to restrictions on how it uses data collected by the technology, before the European Union gave the takeover the green light.

