A Kildare TD is suggesting bringing the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine into the country before it's approved to allow for a faster roll-out.

The latest vaccine is expected to be approved by the European Medicines Agency on the 29th of January.

After that the government estimates it will be able to vaccinate 100,000 people a week.

Independent Kildare South TD Cathal Berry says we need to be able to roll-out the new vaccine as soon as possible: