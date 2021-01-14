Kildare Today

Listen: 28 More Deaths & 3,955 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported.

: 14/01/2021 - 20:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ronan_glynn_covid_briefing_09_07_20_rollingnews.jpg

Another 28 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic and there are 3,955 new cases.

1,210 of the cases are in Dublin, with 118 in KIldare.

26 of the deaths took place this month and two are under investigation.

The number of people in hospital with Covid has risen to 1,789, with 169 in intensive care.

Deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, says the death toll is very concerning.

newstalk1756477.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases

(to midnight 13Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (31Dec2020 to 13Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(31Dec2020 to 13Jan2021)

Ireland

3,955

1,497.0

71,286

Monaghan

66

2,793.8

1,715

Louth

235

2,461.9

3,173

Limerick

218

2,085.7

4,065

Waterford

113

1,904.0

2,212

Wexford

124

1,792.0

2,683

Mayo

83

1,709.5

2,231

Dublin

1,210

1,684.0

22,689

Carlow

47

1,591.4

906

Clare

124

1,578.1

1,875

Cork

456

1,567.8

8,511

Donegal

154

1,546.6

2,462

Cavan

74

1,543.8

1,176

Meath

221

1,266.9

2,471

Kilkenny

43

1,218.4

1,209

Kerry

55

1,137.4

1,680

Kildare

118

1,118.2

2,488

Sligo

24

1,106.3

725

Galway

217

1,093.6

2,822

Roscommon

39

1,061.3

685

Offaly

34

1,028.7

802

Laois

60

952.8

807

Longford

7

949.3

388

Tipperary

94

941.4

1,502

Westmeath

33

772.8

686

Wicklow

95

766.0

1,091

Leitrim

11

724.0

232

 

File image: Ronan Glynn/RollingNews

