Listen: 28 More Deaths & 3,955 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported.

Another 28 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic and there are 3,955 new cases.
1,210 of the cases are in Dublin, with 118 in KIldare.
26 of the deaths took place this month and two are under investigation.
The number of people in hospital with Covid has risen to 1,789, with 169 in intensive care.
Deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, says the death toll is very concerning.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases
(to midnight 13Jan2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (31Dec2020 to 13Jan2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(31Dec2020 to 13Jan2021)
|
Ireland
|
3,955
|
1,497.0
|
71,286
|
Monaghan
|
66
|
2,793.8
|
1,715
|
Louth
|
235
|
2,461.9
|
3,173
|
Limerick
|
218
|
2,085.7
|
4,065
|
Waterford
|
113
|
1,904.0
|
2,212
|
Wexford
|
124
|
1,792.0
|
2,683
|
Mayo
|
83
|
1,709.5
|
2,231
|
Dublin
|
1,210
|
1,684.0
|
22,689
|
Carlow
|
47
|
1,591.4
|
906
|
Clare
|
124
|
1,578.1
|
1,875
|
Cork
|
456
|
1,567.8
|
8,511
|
Donegal
|
154
|
1,546.6
|
2,462
|
Cavan
|
74
|
1,543.8
|
1,176
|
Meath
|
221
|
1,266.9
|
2,471
|
Kilkenny
|
43
|
1,218.4
|
1,209
|
Kerry
|
55
|
1,137.4
|
1,680
|
Kildare
|
118
|
1,118.2
|
2,488
|
Sligo
|
24
|
1,106.3
|
725
|
Galway
|
217
|
1,093.6
|
2,822
|
Roscommon
|
39
|
1,061.3
|
685
|
Offaly
|
34
|
1,028.7
|
802
|
Laois
|
60
|
952.8
|
807
|
Longford
|
7
|
949.3
|
388
|
Tipperary
|
94
|
941.4
|
1,502
|
Westmeath
|
33
|
772.8
|
686
|
Wicklow
|
95
|
766.0
|
1,091
|
Leitrim
|
11
|
724.0
|
232
File image: Ronan Glynn/RollingNews