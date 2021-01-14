Listen: 28 More Deaths & 3,955 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported.

Another 28 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic and there are 3,955 new cases.

1,210 of the cases are in Dublin, with 118 in KIldare.

26 of the deaths took place this month and two are under investigation.

The number of people in hospital with Covid has risen to 1,789, with 169 in intensive care.

Deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, says the death toll is very concerning.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 13Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (31Dec2020 to 13Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (31Dec2020 to 13Jan2021) Ireland 3,955 1,497.0 71,286 Monaghan 66 2,793.8 1,715 Louth 235 2,461.9 3,173 Limerick 218 2,085.7 4,065 Waterford 113 1,904.0 2,212 Wexford 124 1,792.0 2,683 Mayo 83 1,709.5 2,231 Dublin 1,210 1,684.0 22,689 Carlow 47 1,591.4 906 Clare 124 1,578.1 1,875 Cork 456 1,567.8 8,511 Donegal 154 1,546.6 2,462 Cavan 74 1,543.8 1,176 Meath 221 1,266.9 2,471 Kilkenny 43 1,218.4 1,209 Kerry 55 1,137.4 1,680 Kildare 118 1,118.2 2,488 Sligo 24 1,106.3 725 Galway 217 1,093.6 2,822 Roscommon 39 1,061.3 685 Offaly 34 1,028.7 802 Laois 60 952.8 807 Longford 7 949.3 388 Tipperary 94 941.4 1,502 Westmeath 33 772.8 686 Wicklow 95 766.0 1,091 Leitrim 11 724.0 232

