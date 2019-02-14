K Drive

Listen: A Court Has Heard That A Man Was Stabbed 28 Times, In The Trial Of Paul Crosby.

02/14/2019
Author: Róisin Power
criminal_courts_of_justice_1.jpg

A court’s heard a man was allegedly stabbed 28 times, put into the boot of a car and then pushed into a canal near Slane, Co Meath.

23 year old Paul Crosby has gone on trial accused of the attempted murder and false imprisonment of Gerard Boyle in November 2016.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

boyle.mp3, by Róisin Power

 

