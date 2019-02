The Transport Minister says it's disappointing that learner drivers are still getting behind the wheel unaccompanied despite a change in the law.

377 cars driven by unaccompanied learner drivers were seized by gardaí since the 'Clancy Amendment' was introduced in December.

The legislation allows gardaí to impound any vehicle being driven by a learner without an accompanied driver.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says the new figures show the need for the laws:

Image: Rolling News.