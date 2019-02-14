BT And Eir Have Raised Concerns Over How ENET Got The Contract For Ireland's Telecoms Infrastructure.

Two companies have expressed concerns over how a contract to manage the States telecoms infrastructure was awarded to ENET.

Telecoms providers are before the Public Accounts Committee today to discuss the National Broadband Plan, of which ENET is the only remaining bidder.

In 2017 both BT and Eir were interested in operating the telecoms infrastructure project however the contract was renewed with ENET without a formal tendering process.

Director of Wholesale for BT Ireland Peter Evans felt the process was unfair.