Cocaine with an estimated street value of 700,000 euro has been seized in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí carried out a planned search at a house in Kilnamanagh, Clonown, in Athlone at 7 o'clock this morning.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested and are currently detained at Athlone Garda Station, where they can be held for up to a week.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination.