KCC: Series Of Footpath Works To Take Place In Naas MD.

A series of footpath and road improvement works are to take place in the Naas MD.

Kildare County Council says they will be taking place on the Sallins Road, in The Park, at Hazelmere and in St. Bridget's, Kilcullen.

The project will begin next week, and are due for completion by the end of March.

The schedule is as follows:

Sallins Road, Naas – 18th February, for approx 1 week

The Park, Naas – 4th March, for approx 1 week

Hazelmere, Naas – 13th of March, for approx 1 week

St. Bridget’s, Kilcullen – 18th of March, for approx 1 week