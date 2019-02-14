Nite Trax

Listen: PAC Chair Feels Broadband Plan May Be Outdated.

: 02/14/2019 - 17:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The National Broadband Plan may not be the answer to rural Ireland's connectivity problems.

That's according to the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee which met with telecom providers today.

Concerns have been raised that the 2012 plan for rural broadband may already be out of date with the advancement of technology.

500,000 premises, 13,000 in Kildare, are without access to the service.

PAC Chair Sean Fleming thinks it may make more sense to allow private telecom companies to roll out the service.

by Ciara Plunkett

 

