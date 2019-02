The British Labour Party has failed in an attempt to stop Theresa May "running down the clock" to a no-deal Brexit.

MPs voted down the party's demand for the UK Prime Minister to bring her Withdrawal Agreement back to the Commons by February the 27th.

Meanwhile, pro-Europe Tory MP Anna Soubry has withdrawn her amendment - which was asking for the government to publish their latest advice on the economic impact of a no-deal Brexit.