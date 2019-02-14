Listen: Almost €3 Million Allocated To Kildare Under Rural Regeneration Scheme.

€62 million has been announced for rural regeneration across the country.

66 projects will benefit from the funding in every region, including a €2.7 million for regeneration of Emily Square in Athy.

Kildare County Council wants to remove 28 parking spaces there, up-grade footpaths, establish a one way system and close the local road at the Old Town Hall.

The "Maurice Duke of Leinster Drinking Fountain" and the 1798 memorial, both protected structures, will be re-positioned.

€78k is allocated to Monasterevin to develop and bring to shovel ready stage a number of public realm interventions to regenerate the centre of Monasterevin

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, will be Clem Ryan's guest on Friday's edition of Kildare Today to discuss the allocation.

The announcement was made today by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring;

Stock image: Pexels