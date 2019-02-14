The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Almost €3 Million Allocated To Kildare Under Rural Regeneration Scheme.

: 02/14/2019 - 17:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

€62 million has been announced for rural regeneration across the country.

66 projects will benefit from the funding in every region, including a €2.7 million for regeneration of Emily Square in Athy.

Kildare County Council wants to remove 28 parking spaces there, up-grade footpaths,  establish a one way system and close the local road at the Old Town Hall.

The "Maurice Duke of Leinster Drinking Fountain"  and the 1798 memorial, both protected structures, will be re-positioned.

€78k is allocated to Monasterevin to develop and bring to shovel ready stage a number of public realm interventions to regenerate the centre of Monasterevin

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, will be Clem Ryan's guest on Friday's edition of Kildare Today to discuss the allocation.

The announcement was made today by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring;

18ring.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!