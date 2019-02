The Tánaiste says it's incredible UK politicians have let Brexit come to this.

Simon Coveney was speaking as the House of Commons is voting on a series of amendments on the way forward for Brexit.

He told an Oireachtas committee the pressure is on London to come up with a solution to the current impasse.

Simon Coveney also hit out at British politicians for letting things get to this late stage without a deal:

File image: RollingNews