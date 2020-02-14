Kildare Today

Anyone In Kildare Who Received Duplicate Or Wrong Polling Card, Asked To Return To KCC.

: 02/14/2020 - 07:59
Author: Ciara Noble
Anyone in Kildare who received a duplicate, or wrong, polling card is being asked to return them.

Kildare County Council says it's request is also for polling cards which bore the wrong name, or are for people no longer living at the address.

KCC is asking that they be returned by post, or by email.

