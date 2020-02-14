Lidl Announce €40 Million Deal With Timahoe's O'Briens Fine Foods.

Lidl has announced a €40 million deal with Timahoe's O'Brien Fine Foods.

Lidl, whose Irish distribution hub is in Newbridge, says the agreement will see the Timahoe based firm supply it's stores in Ireland, Britain and 14 European countries.

The Kildare company's cooked meat products will be on sale in almost 7,500 outlets.

Managing Director O’Brien Fine Foods, John O’Brien, says “This commitment by Lidl will allow us to invest in and expand our operations to enable to us to increase our output of high quality ham, beef and poultry products and continue providing consumers with the 100% Irish, Bord Bia-approved cooked meat products that they know and love."