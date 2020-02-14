Update On Development Of Kildare's Food, Drink & Innovation Hub In Former Athy Model School, Expected In Coming Days.

An update on the development of a Kildare's Food, Drinks and Innovation Hub in the former Athy Model School is expected in the coming days.

The project is being developed by Kildare County Council, and is supported by Coca-Cola through a €500,000 investment.

On the occasion of it's launch, KCC said the facility has "the potential to be a transformational catalyst for community regeneration."

The project, however, was not successful in winning lucrative funding under the REDF programme in recent weeks.

KCC says it will issue an update on the project to Athy councillors on Monday.