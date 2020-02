Exports hit record levels last year according to the Central Statistics Office.

Preliminary figures show they were worth more than 152 billion euro, an increase of 8 per cent on the previous year.

Medical and pharmaceutical products were the largest category of goods exported, representing a third of all exports.

Imports in 2019 were down 3 per cent compared to 2018, falling by almost 3 billion euro to just over 89 billion euro.