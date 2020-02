The US Senate has voted to limit President Trump's power to wage war on Iran.

Mr. Trump's ability to go to war without the approval of congress has been curbed in a bill passed by fellow Republicans.

The Iran war powers resolution was approved by of 55 votes to 45.

It came just hours after Mr. Trump warned that it would make America less safe from Iran.

However, he is expected to veto the bill once it reaches the White House.

