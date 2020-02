The price of on campus student accommodation is set to rise from September.

Maynooth University is to increase its on-campus rents by 3% for the next academic year.

DCU, UCD and NUI Galway will all apply a 4 percent increase, according to the Irish Independent.

UL will raise rent prices by between 3 to 4 percent.

Craig McHugh Vice President of the Dublin region for the USI says student accommodation is too expensive: