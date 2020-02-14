K Drive

Listen: CE Scheme Workers Protest At Dept. Of Finance Over Pension Row.

: 02/14/2020 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Community Employment Scheme supervisors, including from Kildare, say they're frustrated and feel disrespected over the failure to give them an occupational pension.

Hundreds of them have gone on strike today and marched to the Department of Finance earlier demanding the implementation of a 2008 Labour Court recommendation.

The workers help to run services that range from childcare to meals on wheels and tidy towns.

There are 11 CE schemes in Kildare.

These supervisors say the issue needs to be urgently sorted out:

14/02/2020. Community Service Protest. Pictured hundreds of CE Supervisors staged a one day strike over pensions and protested to the Department of Fianace/ Government Buildings calling on the Government to address the issues in the dispute. It has been reported that 1,200 Community employment scheme supervisors have been overseeing 900 state funded services for almost 30 years but do not count as public secotor workers and dont recieve the state pension. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

